What's on TV for Monday, February 15

Tonight the Alaskans are working through COVID-19 when an earthquake hits forcing them to evacuate on Alaska The Last Frontier. The firefighters are dealing with a domestic abuse situation on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Netflix’s new NASCAR-themed Original The Crew drops on the streamer today.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the New York Islanders are hitting the ice against the Buffalo Sabers. Tonight's game is being played from KeyBank Center, the home of the Sabres.

Watch at 7pm EST on NBC Sports

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star

Rob Lowe's firefighter drama 9-1-1: Lone Star has a new episode tonight. Tonight Judd is shocked at the latest victim of an emergency call, Grace and Carlos are working to save a woman literally trapped in a domestic abuse situation, and the 126 arrive at a horrific highway crash.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Alaska: The Final Frontier: The Frozen Edge

Tonight the Alaskans are dealing with COVID-19, in the middle of the pandemic, an earthquake also strikes and residents on Homer have to evacuate.

Watch at 8pm EST on Animal Planet

The Crew

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team in this new Netflix Original starring Kevin James.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Kid's Baking Championship

Tonight the kids are working on earning a place in the finale on Kid’s Baking Championship. To get their spot, the young bakers will have to make a two-flavor sheet pan pie. Later, they’ll be asked to bake a cake that manages to reflect one of earth’s biomes.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network