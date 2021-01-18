What's on TV for Monday, January 18

Ty Pennington’s new show Ty Breaker debuts tonight, as does season 2 of Rob Lowe’s newest show 9-1-1:Lone Star. The kids are shipping up hand pies tonight on Kid’s Baking Championship, and the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in some basketball.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in NBA Basketball at 7:30pm EST. That game is being played from Barclays Center, the home of the Nets. Later, the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10pm EST from Staples Center in LA.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Rob Lowe’s firefighter drama 911: Lone Star returns to TV tonight for a new season. Tonight the crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. Owen gets an update on his cancer, and is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth.

Kid's Baking Championship

The kids are headed back to the kitchen tonight for a new episode of Kids Baking Championship. Tonight eight young bakers will be tasked with making hand pies as well as dressing up some fancy ants on a log for a picnic basket.

Ty Breaker

Ty Pennington’s new show Ty Breaker debuts tonight. On the show, Ty, along with other designers, works with homeowners to decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs.

Alone

Alone is a zombie horror tale starring Tyler Posey, Donald Sutherland, and Summer Spiro. During a global pandemic, a man must battle swarming hordes of the undead to rescue his neighbor.

