What's on TV for Monday, January 4

A new season of The Bachelor begins tonight when Bachelor Matt James is introduced to the women who will be battling it out for his affection. There are new episodes of Ellen’s Game of Games and Antiques Roadshow tonight, and the kids of Kids Baking Championship are making cupcake rainbows.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Bachelor

A new season of The Bachelor kicks off tonight. Tonight we’ll meet this season’s Bachelor, Matt James. If he looks familiar, it’s because he previously appeared on The Bachelorette. This season is the 25th season for the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Antiques Roadshow

There's nothing quite like a good episode of Antiques Roadshow. Tonight on the show we'll see items like a Navajo belt, bracelet, and basket; a WWI peach can label letter; and James McNeill Whistler artwork.

Watch at 8pm EST on PBS

Independent Lens

Cheerleaders are a huge part of the NFL, but a lot of those cheerleaders make less than minimum wage. Tonight on Independent Lens, three of those cheerleaders participate in high-stakes lawsuits where they argue that they deserve more.

Watch at 10pm EST on PBS

Ellen's Game of Games

Tonight we're getting two back to back episodes of Ellen's Game of Games, one starting at 8pm EST and the next at 9pm EST. Contestants play "Dizzy Dash," "Aw Snap," "Danger Word" and the new game "Heads Up." The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to "Know or Go" and that winner advances to "Hotter Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he's become.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Kids Baking Championship

I’m a sucker for a good kids cooking show. Tonight on Kids Baking Championship, 10 kid bakers are put in teams and challenged to create cupcake rainbows. Later the hosts revisit the most memorable moments and kid baking creations from the first eight seasons.

Watch at 9pm EST on the Food Network.