What's on TV for Monday, July 12

The qualifiers come to a close tonight on American Ninja Warrior! Each chef must cook a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen tonight, and Australia is taking on the U.S. in some basketball.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, each chef must cook a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team. Later, during dinner service, Chef Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen for the first time.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, With Jordan and Simone's big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy and Laura.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

American Ninja Warrior

The Qualifiers come to a close at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course in an attempt to qualify to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Basketball

Australia is taking on the U.S. in some basketball tonight. Tonight's game is being played from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

Love Island UK

A new group of singletons head to a villa to enjoy some fun and frolics in the sun. Who will win the heart of a fellow contestant and take home £50,000?

Watch anytime on Hulu

Homestead Rescue

Tonight on Homestead Rescue, With the first winter storm just days away, the Raney clan rushes to seal in Misty's cabin as Matt embarks on a last-minute hunt.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet