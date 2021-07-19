What's on TV for Monday, July 19
By Emily Price
The Semifinals begin tonight for American Ninja Warrior!
The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Day 1 of women's gymnastics, and the remaining chefs compete in a tag-team relay race competition, in which they must cook entrees against the other team on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen.
American Ninja Warrior
Tonight's event is in Los Angeles where the competing ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacles Wall-to-Wall and the Inverter.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials
The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with Day 1 of women's gymnastics. Today's event is happening from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports
Hell's Kitchen
Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, the remaining chefs compete in a tag-team relay race competition, in which they must cook entrees against the other team. Later, five chef-testants face the first "Cook For Your Life".
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Housebroken
Tonight on Housebroken, after Chief eats Jill's vibrator, he's taken to the vet where he ends up leading his own version of group therapy. Tabitha goes to live with The Gray One and learns she has to sing and dance.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
All American
Tonight on a new episode of All American, things in Spencer's life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy learns what he has been keeping from him. Jordan and Asher get some unexpected news.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
