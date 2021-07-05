What's on TV for Monday, July 5

Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning are taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men left on a new episode of The Bachelorette, and it’s Gordon Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday tonight on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

Stanley Cup Playoff

Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning are taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tonight's game is being played from Bell Centre.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Boston Red Sox are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Angels, Angel Stadium.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN

The Bachlorette

Tonight on The Bachelorette, the fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, the restaurant is closed for chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday party, so the chefs must endure double-Ramsay scrutiny during a new type of challenge and dinner service.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, The gang visits Simone's aunt at her HBCU in Atlanta, where she is a journalism professor. The campus life gives Simone and Olivia a different perspective they were not expecting.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Street Outlaws

On a new episode of Street Outlaws, Chief, Kye and Axman battle through one last night. Brian Davis and Jason Cantu get to settle their beef. JJ and Tricia finally line up against each other.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Discovery