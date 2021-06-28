What's on TV for Monday, June 28

The Qualifiers continue tonight on American Ninja Warrior! Taye Diggs and Michael Bolton both make an appearance on a new episode of The Celebrity Dating Game tonight, and after a big shakeup during the last elimination, tonight on Hell's Kitchen both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emojis.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight the Qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome of American Ninja Warrior with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

NCIS: New Orleans

Tonight on NCIS: New Orleans, as Pride directs the team to link Sasha to the recent attacks in New Orleans, he must help Connor come to terms with who his mother really is.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

False Positive

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy and Adrian finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle. But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Celebrity Dating Game

Tonight on a new episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, Taye Diggs, star on stage and on screen, challenges contestants to describe the word "love" without using the word "love" while Michael Bolton sings a clever rendition of "You Are So Beautiful."

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Hell's Kitchen

After a big shakeup during the last elimination, tonight on Hell's Kitchen both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emojis.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on Bob (Hearts) Abishola, after Tayo forbids Dele from dancing, Abishola enlists Bob's help in talking to Dele about his feelings.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS