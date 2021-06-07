What's on TV for Monday, June 7

Season 17 of The Bachelorette officially kicks off tonight! The Qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome on a new episode of American Ninja Warrior tonight, and the chefs are preparing dinner for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch tonight on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Bachelorette

Season 17 of The Bachelorette officially kicks off tonight. This season Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on "The Bachelor."

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight on a new episode of American Ninja Warrior, the Qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, Both teams are put to the test as they take on their first dinner service, preparing dinner for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Hoarders

Tonight's new episode of Hoarders is a retrospective special featuring some of the series' most intense collections of vehicles, hosted by resident clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio.

Watch at 9pm EDT on A&E

Best Baker in America

Tonight on Best Baker in America, the bakers get creative with Nevada's Basque cake and chile peppers as well as flan and biscochitos from New Mexico.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network