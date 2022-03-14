What's on TV for Monday, March 14
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
9-1-1: Lone Star
Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the 126 race to the rescue when a medieval-themed restaurant suffers carbon monoxide poisoning. The crew is worried that Paul still has not mentally recovered from his surgery. Mateo is offered a promotion by his old fire captain.
Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
NCIS
Tonight on NCIS, Parker's delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer.
Watch NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.
The Good Doctor
On a new episode of The Good Doctor, Salen takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate’s cancer in such a way that she won’t also need a hysterectomy to survive.
Watch The Good Doctor at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.
America's Got Talent: Extreme
On the finale of America's Got Talent: Extreme, one act will be named the "AGT: Extreme" champion and win the $500,000 prize. Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne perform.
Watch America's Got Talent: Extreme at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
