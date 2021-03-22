What's on TV for Monday, March 22

The NCAA Basketball tournament continues to round two today! American Idol contestants are singing some duets tonight, and it’s the final night of blind auditions tonight on The Voice.

NCAA Basketball Tournament

The NCAA Basketball Tournament is moving on into its second round today. Watch and see who manages to beat their opponent and move on to the next round of the tournament.

Watch starting at 12pm EST on CBS

American Idol

It's Hollywood Week on American Idol! Tonight the singers are challenged with Hollywood duets as they continue to compete for their chance to make it through to the next round.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Voice

If American Idol isn't your jam, The Voice also has a new episode on tonight. Tonight's show is part 6 of the blind auditions. Tonight will be the last night of blind auditions before we move on to the next portion of the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Beartown

Tonight on a new episode of Beartown, the entire hockey community gathers for an emergency meeting to decide Peter's future with the program. Meanwhile, Maya starts facing increased hostility from the town and harassment at school.

Watch at 9pm EST on HBO

Genius: Aretha

Critically acclaimed global anthology series focusing on the untold stories of the world's most brilliant innovators. This season Genius will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact she has had on music and culture. Academy-Award Nominee Cynthia Erivo stars.

Watch anytime on Hulu