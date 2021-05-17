What's on TV for Monday, May 17

The Top 9 will perform live tonight on The Voice! The New York Mets are taking on the Atlanta Braves tonight in some baseball, and Owen helps Tommy through a personal emergency on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Mets are taking on the Atlanta Braves. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Braves, Truist Park.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

The Voice

Tonight on The Voice, the Top 9 will perform live with the hopes of making it on to the next round.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on Bob (Hearts) Abishola, while comparing their busy schedules, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen helps Tommy through a personal emergency.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The Neighborhood

Tonight on a new episode of The Neighborhood, when Calvin receives an unconventional birthday gift involving his father, Dave suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors the late Butler patriarch.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

All American

On a new episode of All American, When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer doesn't want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW