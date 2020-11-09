What's on TV for Monday, November 9

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, the battle rounds official begins with a dueling duet. Holiday Baking Championship is cooking up some tasty treats, and the new HBO series Industry has its official premiere today.

The Voice

There’s a new episode of The Voice tonight! On tonight’s show, the “battle round” begins. The coaches are preparing their artists for a dueling duet, and after they perform, they must decide which artist should move forward into the “knockout rounds.”

Holiday Baking Championship

Tonight on Holiday Baking Championship the bakers are each asked to create a dessert that highlights a nut or seed. After that round, they'll then have to use a holiday ingredient in an unseasonable dessert. It should be an interesting one to watch!

Industry

The new HBO show Industry premieres tonight. The show follows five young graduates who are doing whatever they can to become indispensable at preeminent London investment bank Pierpoint & Co.

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1

The Mighty Ones follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry. These best friends, self-named "The Mighty Ones," live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world.

The Good Doctor

The new season of The Good Doctor is back tonight with episode two of the new season and tonight's episode has a bit of a COVID theme. Dr. Murphy and Dr. Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19 early on during the pandemic and are struggling to understand how to treat the patient and stay safe themselves.

Undercover: Season 2

Season 2 of the Netflix Original Undercover arrives on Netflix today. On this season, Kim hunt for an illegal arms dealer manages to plunge Bob into an undercover operation where his life might be at risk.

