What's on TV for Monday, Oct. 18
By Emily Price
The battle rounds continue tonight on 'The Voice!'
The battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice!; Calvin and Tina enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty on a new episode of The Neighborhood; and it's Grease night on Dancing with the Stars!
Monday Night Football
Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Tennessee Titans in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Nissan Stadium.
Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MLB Playoffs
The ALCS heads to Boston for Game 3 of the the Red Sox vs Astros series.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.
Dancing With the Stars
It's Grease night on Dancing with the Stars! Catch the celebrities and their dance partners as they attempt routines inspired by and set to music from the famous musical.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Voice
The battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The Neighborhood
On a new episode of The Neighborhood, when Calvin and Tina enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty, they can't help but get too caught up in the process.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
9-1-1
Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, the members of the 118 face an awkward rescue call when they arrive on the scene of a man who has over-exerted himself exercising.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Kid's Baking Championship
Tonight on a new Kid's Baking Championship, four former competitors return to the kitchen to make pumpkin patch pinata cakes in hopes of winning the ultimate Halloween treat — a $10,000 dream baking package.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on the Food Network.
