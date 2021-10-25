What's on TV for Monday, Oct. 25

The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Seattle Seahawks tonight; The Masked Singer is counting down some of the greatest performances in the show's history tonight, and Spencer needs to come to terms with what happened with Coop and Layla on a new episode of All American.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight the New Orleans Saints are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Lumen Field.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Masked Singer

Take a ride through the seasons in a special countdown of the greatest performances in the show's history tonight on The Masked Singer. Watch never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the unmasked singers from season past.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, after the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer also needs to come to terms what happened with Coop and Layla.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Voice

Tonight the knockouts start on The Voice as we move closer to determing who this season's winner will be.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dancing With The Stars

It's horror night tonight on Dancing With the Stars. Catch the celebrities and their dance partners spooky performances and get a glimpse at who might ultimately win this season's competition.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

4400

Tonight is the premiere of the CW's new show 4400. The premise is that over the last century at least 4,440 people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.