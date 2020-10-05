What's on TV for Monday, October 5

It’s night four on Dancing With the Stars tonight. Beyond the performances, we’ll also get to see a tribute to Cameron Boyce by Skai Jackson as well as a look back at AJ McClean’s time in The Backstreet Boys. There’s a new episode of Kim Cattrall’s new show Filthy Rich tonight on FOX, and Mr. Holland’s Opus just arrived on Disney+.

American Ninja Warrior

It’s time for the semi-finals in American Ninja Warrior! Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the head-spinning Corkscrew and mechanical Clockwork, which are new to the course this season, in addition to fan favorites such as the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars continues tonight with a new episode. After a memorable "Disney Night," 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fourth week live. Skai Jackson gives a powerful tribute to her friend and fellow actor Cameron Boyce, as well as AJ McLean walks down memory lane on his Backstreet Boys journey since the beginning.

Mr. Holland's Opus

If you’re looking to have a movie night tonight, Mr. Holland’s Opus recently arrived on Disney+. The 1995 film earned an Academy Award nomination for Richard Dreyfuss, who plays a composer in the film that has taken a job at an Oregon High School while he works to write his opus.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The iconic show Whose Lines Is It Anyway? is back tonight with a new episode. Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and guest Jeff Davis put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

Filthy Rich

There’s a new episode of Filthy Rich tonight. Tonight Ginger's live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans. Margaret invites her to appear on "Wings of a Dove" again to discuss her actions. Meanwhile, after being exposed on live television, Jason's lies are starting to catch up with him, and Ginger asks for Margaret's help when her mom and workers are being stalked by a strange man.

