What's on TV for Monday, September 28

Tonight is the season 4 premiere of Fargo, and there’s also a new episodes of Filthy Rich and Love It or List It that are worth a watch.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

It's night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Similar to last night, tonight's show includes live performances recorded on stages in Nashville and Los Angeles in front of a virtual audience. Tonight's show is expected to include performances by Keith Urban, Usher, Bon Jovi, Swae Lee, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid + Swae Lee, Miley Cyrus and more.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this Netflix Original docuseries.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Filthy Rich

It's not too late to get started watching the new FOX sitcom Filthy Rich. The show debuted last week and today we're getting episode 2. With no choice but to accept Eugene's illegitimate children, Margaret finds a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on FOX

Fargo

Tonight's the Season 4 Premiere of Fargo. An original adaptation of the Academy Award-winning feature film, Fargo features an all-new "true crime" story and follows a new case and new characters, all entrenched in the trademark humor, murder and "Minnesota nice" that made the film an enduring classic. Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton stars as "Lorne Malvo," a rootless, manipulative man who meets and forever changes the life of small town insurance salesman "Lester Nygaard," played by BAFTA Award® winner and Emmy®-nominated Martin Freeman. Colin Hanks plays Duluth Police Deputy "Gus Grimly," a single dad who must choose between his own personal safety and his duty as a policeman when he comes face-to-face with a killer. Allison Tolman also stars as "Molly Solverson," an ambitious Bemidji deputy. An FX Networks Original Series.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Love It or List It

Everyone's home likely has a problem or two or a few things they'd like to change. At some point; however, as homeowners you have to decide whether you should sell the house to buy your dream home or make those changes instead. Tonight on Love It or List It a real-estate agent and an interior designer offer homeowners advice on which option they should choose.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HGTV