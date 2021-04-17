What's on TV for Saturday, April 17

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics, the Nashville Predators are hitting the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Food Network is taking us on a journey around the country in a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

NHL Hockey

The Nashville Predators are hitting the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the hurricanes, PNC Arena.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

Earth Moods

In this premiere episode, Earth Moods, a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge, known for “Massive Attack” as well as collaborations with Snoop Dogg and David Bowie, each “mood” gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Food Network is having a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon today. You can catch episodes starting at 6pm EDT. Most of the episodes they're showing today are from pre-COVID, which means guy is actually on the road visiting these restaurants rather than cooking with the chefs at home.

Watch at 6pm EDT on Food Network

Arlo the Alligator Boy

To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Watch anytime on Netflix