What's on TV for Saturday, April 24

There’s not much going on tonight in terms of new shows, but there are quite a few sporting events to catch tonight.

The Lakers are taking on the Mavericks in some basketball, Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Predators in the NHL, and the Washington Nationals are taking on the New York Mets in a little baseball.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Mavericks, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Panthers, BB&T Center.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo create classic charm for a young family moving back to Waco.

Watch at 8pm EDT on DIY

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Washington Nationals are taking on the New York Mets. The game is being played from the home of the Mets, Citi Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

House Hunters

Tonight on House Hunters, three best friends are on the hunt for a home in Atlanta.

Wacth at 8pm EDT on OWN