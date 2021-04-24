What's on TV for Saturday, April 24
By Emily Price
There's lots of sports happening tonight!
There’s not much going on tonight in terms of new shows, but there are quite a few sporting events to catch tonight.
The Lakers are taking on the Mavericks in some basketball, Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Predators in the NHL, and the Washington Nationals are taking on the New York Mets in a little baseball.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Mavericks, American Airlines Center.
Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC
NHL Hockey
Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Panthers, BB&T Center.
Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports
Fixer Upper
Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo create classic charm for a young family moving back to Waco.
Watch at 8pm EDT on DIY
MLB Baseball
Tonight the Washington Nationals are taking on the New York Mets. The game is being played from the home of the Mets, Citi Field.
Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports
House Hunters
Tonight on House Hunters, three best friends are on the hunt for a home in Atlanta.
Wacth at 8pm EDT on OWN
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.