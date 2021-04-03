What's on TV for Saturday, April 3
By Emily Price
It's Final Four time!
It’s Final Four time for the NCAA tournament. The games happening tonight will determine which two teams move on to the championship game on Monday. The Olympic trials are happening tonight for wrestling, and VH1 is hosting a Friday marathon.
NCAA Basketball Tournament
Watch starting at 5pm EDT on CBS
2020NE US Olympic Trials
The olympics are on the approach! Tonight the wrestling's championship series in men's and women's freestyle; and men's Greco-Roman are going down at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Watch at 7:30pm EDT on NBC Sports
Friday
Looking for a movie night tonight? It might be Saturday, but how about a Friday marathon? VH1 is showing Friday, Friday After Next, and Next Friday back-to-back today. Tune in at 7:30pm EDT for Friday and stick around to watch the next two in order!
Watch at 7:30pm EDT on VH1
The Masked Singer
If you missed The Masked Singer this week, now is your chance to catch up! Tonight's episode is a replay from earlier in the week featuring the second performances by the members of "Group B" as well as the potential threat of a wildcard that is trying to enter the competition.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Side Hustle
Tonight on a brand new episode of Side Hustle, the kids plan a heist to get back at the Hot Tubby's owner for refusing to pay them for the commercial they starred in.
Watch at 8pm EDT on Nickelodeon
