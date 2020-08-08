What's on TV for Saturday, August 8, 2020

It’s finally the weekend! If your plans involve watching a little television tonight, we’ve found a ton of great options worth checking out.

This afternoon you can check out the PGA Championship, and tonight there’s boxing, hockey, and basketball to choose from. If sports aren’t your thing, there’s also a new episode of Say Yes to the Dress and some creepy times with Dan Ackroyd on Hotel Paranormal to be had.

🇬🇧For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

PGA Championship

While most sports involve a little physical contact, socially distancing in golf is a lot easier, which explains why the sport came back a little faster than some of the others. The third round of the 102nd PGA Championship is happening today at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Watch it starting at 4pm EDT on CBS.

The Promise

2016 film The Promise arrives on Netflix today. The historical drama set in the Ottoman Empire stars Christian Bale, Charlotte Le Bon, and Oscar Isaac and follows a love triangle that occurs between an Armenian medical student, Paris-based American journalist, and an Armenian-born woman.

Watch it anytime on Netflix.

NBA: Lakers vs. Pacers

NBA basketball continues today when the LA Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers at 6pm EDT. The game, like all other pandemic NBA games, will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida where the entire NBA is currently living in their own basketball bubble.

Watch starting at 6pm EDT on TNT.

Hotel Paranormal

Looking for something a little scary to watch? Hotel Paranormal returns tonight with a new episode where a skeptic sees a ghost of a bride on his balcony, a father and daughter are attacked by the ghosts of some yellow fever victims, and a man battles the ghost of a serial killer. Sounds like a pretty busy night.

Watch it at 10pm EDT on the Travel Channel.

PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme

Premier Boxing comes to FOX tonight with a fight between Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme, whom are both welterweights.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX.

Say Yes to the Dress

While many weddings are currently on hold due to COVID-19, the quest for the perfect dress ranges on. Watch one bridge search for the dress of her dreams tonight in a new episode of Say Yes to the Dress entitled "She Popped The Thigh At Me."

Watch at 8pm EDT on TLC.

The UnXplained

William Shatner hosts a new episode of The UnXplained tonight. The show explores some of the world's most bizarre and unexplained mysteries. Tonight's episode is entitled "The Underground World."

Watch at 9pm EDT on the History channel.