What's on TV for Saturday, February 13

Sports fans have a few options tonight in the form of both NBA and NHL games. Hulu is dropping a new hip hop documentary tonight, and Netflix's new original, Buried by the Bernards, a dramedy about the ups and downs of running a funeral service, drops today.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in Basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Warriors, Chase Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the Dallas Stars in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Stars, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX Sports

Buried by the Bernards

Netflix is dropping a new original today, Buried by the Bernards. In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My 600lb Life

Tonight on a new episode of My 600lb Life, Kenae' was already big before her weight gain took off after the death of her beloved mother. In this new episode with bonus scenes, Kenae' turned to food to fill the void rather than dealing with the pain.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC

Hip Hop Uncovered

Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.

Watch anytime on Hulu