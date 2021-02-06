What's on TV for Saturday, February 6

Tonight basketball fans can catch both an NBA and a college game. Tennessee is taking on Kentucky in College Basketball tonight at 8pm and the Dallas Mavericks are hitting the court in a game against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30pm.

Lifetime is broadcasting a new documentary of the life of Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina, and a new Netflix documentary dropping today explores women’s empowerment through a pole dancing program.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks are hitting the court in a game against the Golden State Warriors. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Mavericks, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

NFL Honors

We’re a day away from the Super Bowl, and tonight the NFL is honoring some of its top players. Tonight’s awards will be broadcast from the straw Center in Tampa, Florida.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

College Basketball

Tonight Tennessee is taking on Kentucky in College Basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of Kentucky, Rupp Arena.

Watch at 8pm EST on ESPN

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All

Tonight Lifetime is taking a look at the parallels lives of singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Both women ran into struggles in their careers and turned to both drugs and alcohol for relief.

Watch at 8pm EST on Lifetime.

Strip Down, Rise Up

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explores the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program in this Netflix Documentary.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My 600lb Life

Tonight's episode of My 600lb Life includes bonus scenes for previous episodes. Tonight's episode follows Melissa who has isolated herself at home and lost many friends to avoid feeling the shame of what her food addiction has done to her body.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC