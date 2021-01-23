What's on TV for Saturday, January 23

Tonight Lifetime is debuting its new documentary on legendary rap and hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, TNT is having an all-day Star Wars marathon, and Season 3 of Busted! arrives today on Netflix.

Salt-N-Pepa

Tonight Lifetime is taking a look at the legendary group Salt-N-Pepa. The documentary tells the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop after writing a song for a friend.

Watch at 8pm EST on Lifetime

Jessy and Nessy

Jessy and Nessy is back with new episodes. The series follows Jessy, an innately curious little girl, and her best friend Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called ‘Inspectacles.’ Together this unlikely duo explores life’s curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Star Wars

It's Star Wars Day on TNT. If you’re in the mood for a marathon, you can catch the entire Star Wars series today. The Phantom Menace kicks things off at 6am ET, followed by the films in order, ending with the day Revenge of the Sith (it ends at 11pm ET).

Watch starting at 6am ET on TNT

Busted! Season 3

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My 600lb Life

Tonight's new episode of My 600lb Life highlights Carrie. Her father died as a result of a botched weight loss surgery, but now 20 years later Carrie has gotten to a point where she's eating herself to death.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC