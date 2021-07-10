What's on TV for Saturday, July 10

Anthony Mackie hosts the ESPYS tonight. Nigeria is taking on the U.S. in some basketball from Las Vegas, and detectives find a human head but no body on a new episode of Florida Man Murders.

2021 ESPYS

It's time for the ESPYS! Anthony Mackie hosts as top names in sports and entertainment recognize top moments and performers from a sports year that ran from cancellations & postponements to nearing full recovery.

Basketball

Tonight Nigeria is taking on the U.S. in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Luxe Listing Sydney

World-class beaches, an iconic harbor, and breathtaking properties make Sydney, Australia one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet. Luxe Listings Sydney follows the intense and extraordinary professional and personal lives of three elite real estate agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world.

Florida Man Murders

Deep in the Florida Everglades, detectives find a human head but no body on a new episode of Florida Man Murders. As they attempt to identify the victim, a Florida man comes forward with an unbelievable story.

Moffie

The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and “die swart gevaar” (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high. But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army – something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.

House Hunters

Tonight on a new episode of House Hunters, engaged teachers seek a place in Meriden, Connecticut.

