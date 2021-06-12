What's on TV for Saturday, June 12

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with diving tonight! Chip and Jo meet up with a friend who is hoping to buy a modern-industrial style loft apartment on a new episode of Fixer Upper, and Prince Igor receives a hero's welcome in Novgorod on a new episode of Vikings.

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Utah Jazz are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal series. tonight's game is being played live from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

Tonight the 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with diving. Tonight is specifically the men's 10-meter platform diving finals which are taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

A Call to Spy

In the mood for a movie night? Tonight Showtime is airing A Call to Spy. Based on true stories, this WWII drama is about how Britain's spy agency started recruiting women to operate as spies.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Showtime

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo meet up with a friend who is hoping to buy a modern-industrial style loft apartment with a guest bedroom and an office in downtown Waco.

Watch at 10pm EST on DIY

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere

The popular teen dramedy returns as Season 2 of Love, Victor finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Vikings

Tonight on a new episode of Vikings, Prince Igor receives a hero's welcome in Novgorod. In Kiev, the mood is darker.

Watch at 9pm EDT on History