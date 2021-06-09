How to watch the U.S. Olympic Team trials
Find out who will make the U.S. Olympic Team for swimming, track & field and gymnastics.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are a little more than a month away, but Olympic competition is starting to ramp up as the best athletes in the U.S. are readying to take part in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
The Summer Olympics were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. While concerns have been raised that the games could still be cancelled because of the lingering dangers of COVID-19, until further notice the Olympics are scheduled to go on as planned from July 23 to Aug. 8.
It’s been a long wait for these athletes. Now, they will have their chance to try and make Team U.S.A.
Fans can enjoy much of the competition from the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will showcase swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics.
How to watch the U.S. Olympic Trials
NBC, which has been the TV home of the Olympics for U.S. audiences since 1988, is all set to bring the spectacle of the games to audiences once again, starting with the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Through June 27, NBC, NBCSN, The Olympic Channel and Peacock will carry U.S. Olympic Trial events, offering more than 85 hours of content, 50 of which will be in primetime, the most ever, per NBC.
NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable package or who receive their local TV signals through an antenna. If you have cut the cord, vMVPD services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV carry live broadcasts of users’ local NBC channels.
U.S. Olympic Trial action will also be carried on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), which is available through cable, many of the same vMVPD services and on NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app, which anyone with access to NBC can stream from.
The Olympic Channel is another cable channel that will air exclusive coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials. It will also stream coverage through NBCsports.com.
In addition, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, will carry the semifinals and finals for men’s and women’s diving events and synchronized swimming.
When are the U.S. Olympic swimming trials?
The first wave of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials took place between June 4 and 7 in Omaha, Neb. Wave II, which will feature all of the top speed swimmers, will take place from June 13-20. Here is the broadcast schedule for the swimming trials. (An asterisk denotes a delayed broadcast)
June 13
Qualifying Heats*, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 14
Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 15
Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 16
Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 17
Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals*, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
June 18
Qualifying Heats*, 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 9 p.m. ET, NBC
June 19
Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Finals, 9 p.m. ET, NBC
June 20
Finals, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC
When are the U.S. Olympic diving trials?
Here’s the schedule for the diving competitions of the U.S. Olympic Trials, taking place from June 6-13 in Indianapolis.
June 9
Semifinals (Men’s Springboard/Women’s Platform), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock
June 10
Synchro Finals (Women’s Springboard), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock
June 11
Synchro Finals (Men’s Springboard/Women’s Platform), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock
June 12
Women’s Springboard Final, 4 p.m. ET, NBC
Men’s Platform Final, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 13
Men’s Springboard Final, 7 p.m. ET, NBC
Women’s Platform Final, 9 p.m. ET, NBC
When are the U.S. Olympic track & field trials?
The U.S. Olympic Trials for track & field events will take place from June 18-27 in Eugene, Ore. Here is the broadcast schedule for the events.
June 18
Qualifying, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Men’s 10,000m/Shot Put, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
June 19
Qualifying, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Women’s 100m/Discus, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
June 20
Women’s & Men’s 400m, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 100m, 9 p.m. ET, NBC
June 21
Qualifying, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Women’s 1500m/5000m, Men’s 800m, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 24
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN
June 25
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase/Discus, 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN
June 26
Men’s 400m Hurdles/110m Hurdles, Women’s 10,000m/200m, 9 p.m. ET, NBC
June 27
Women’s 400m Hurdles/800m, Men’s 5000m/1500m/200m, 7 p.m. ET, NBC
When are the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials?
U.S. Gymnastics team trials, which will feature Simone Biles, are scheduled for June 24-27 in St. Louis. Here is the broadcast schedule.
June 24
Men Day 1, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN
June 25
Women Day 1, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
June 26
Men Day 2, 3 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel
Men Day 2, 4 p.m. ET, NBC
June 27
Women Day 2, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC
