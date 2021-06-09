How to watch the U.S. Olympic Team trials

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are a little more than a month away, but Olympic competition is starting to ramp up as the best athletes in the U.S. are readying to take part in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The Summer Olympics were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. While concerns have been raised that the games could still be cancelled because of the lingering dangers of COVID-19, until further notice the Olympics are scheduled to go on as planned from July 23 to Aug. 8.

It’s been a long wait for these athletes. Now, they will have their chance to try and make Team U.S.A.

Fans can enjoy much of the competition from the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will showcase swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics.

How to watch the U.S. Olympic Trials

NBC, which has been the TV home of the Olympics for U.S. audiences since 1988, is all set to bring the spectacle of the games to audiences once again, starting with the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Through June 27, NBC, NBCSN, The Olympic Channel and Peacock will carry U.S. Olympic Trial events, offering more than 85 hours of content, 50 of which will be in primetime, the most ever, per NBC.

NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable package or who receive their local TV signals through an antenna. If you have cut the cord, vMVPD services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV carry live broadcasts of users’ local NBC channels.

U.S. Olympic Trial action will also be carried on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), which is available through cable, many of the same vMVPD services and on NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app, which anyone with access to NBC can stream from.

The Olympic Channel is another cable channel that will air exclusive coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials. It will also stream coverage through NBCsports.com.

In addition, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, will carry the semifinals and finals for men’s and women’s diving events and synchronized swimming.

When are the U.S. Olympic swimming trials?

The first wave of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials took place between June 4 and 7 in Omaha, Neb. Wave II, which will feature all of the top speed swimmers, will take place from June 13-20. Here is the broadcast schedule for the swimming trials. (An asterisk denotes a delayed broadcast)

June 13

Qualifying Heats*, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 14

Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 15

Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 16

Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 17

Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals*, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

June 18

Qualifying Heats*, 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 9 p.m. ET, NBC

June 19

Qualifying Heats*, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Finals, 9 p.m. ET, NBC

June 20

Finals, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

When are the U.S. Olympic diving trials?

Here’s the schedule for the diving competitions of the U.S. Olympic Trials, taking place from June 6-13 in Indianapolis.

June 9

Semifinals (Men’s Springboard/Women’s Platform), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock

June 10

Synchro Finals (Women’s Springboard), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock

June 11

Synchro Finals (Men’s Springboard/Women’s Platform), 7 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel & Peacock

June 12

Women’s Springboard Final, 4 p.m. ET, NBC

Men’s Platform Final, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 13

Men’s Springboard Final, 7 p.m. ET, NBC

Women’s Platform Final, 9 p.m. ET, NBC

When are the U.S. Olympic track & field trials?

The U.S. Olympic Trials for track & field events will take place from June 18-27 in Eugene, Ore. Here is the broadcast schedule for the events.

June 18

Qualifying, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Men’s 10,000m/Shot Put, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

June 19

Qualifying, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Women’s 100m/Discus, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

June 20

Women’s & Men’s 400m, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 100m, 9 p.m. ET, NBC

June 21

Qualifying, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Women’s 1500m/5000m, Men’s 800m, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 24

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN

June 25

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase/Discus, 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN

June 26

Men’s 400m Hurdles/110m Hurdles, Women’s 10,000m/200m, 9 p.m. ET, NBC

June 27

Women’s 400m Hurdles/800m, Men’s 5000m/1500m/200m, 7 p.m. ET, NBC

When are the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials?

U.S. Gymnastics team trials, which will feature Simone Biles, are scheduled for June 24-27 in St. Louis. Here is the broadcast schedule.

June 24

Men Day 1, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

June 25

Women Day 1, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

June 26

Men Day 2, 3 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel

Men Day 2, 4 p.m. ET, NBC

June 27

Women Day 2, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC