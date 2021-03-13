What's on TV for Saturday, March 13

It’s tournament time for college basketball. If you’re not tuning in tonight to catch a little hoops you’ve also got a few other great things to choose from. Disney+ dropped a “Making of” episode today for WandaVision, the sharks and meeting with aspiring entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, and Comedy Central is showing Step Brothers.

ACC Basketball Tournament

The championship game of the ACC Basketball tournament is happening tonight. The game is being played live from the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ESPN

Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank, the sharks meet a husband and wife from LA that have a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Farewell Amor

After 17 years in exile, Walter finally reunites with his family after being forced to leave Angola for New York City. We meet the family as Walter is picking up his wife, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, from the airport to bring them home to his one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment. They quickly discover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers. As they attempt to overcome the personal and political hurdles amongst them, they rely on the muscle memory of dance to find their way back “home.”

Watch anytime on Hulu

Step Brothers

Looking for something to watch for family movie night tonight? Comedy Central is showing Step Brothers tonight. The 2008 film starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly has the two men playing the roles of adult men that become stepbrothers when their parents get married with some hilarious results.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on Comedy Central

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as they invite viewers behind-the-scenes of this highly groundbreaking series of documentary-style specials. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience.

Watch anytime on Disney+