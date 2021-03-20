What's on TV for Saturday, March 20

The NCAA Basketball Tournament kicked off this weekend. Tonight you can catch the first-round game between Connecticut and Maryland starting at 7pm EST.

American Idol continues on with a new audition show tonight, and we’re going to get our first glimpse at the Group B performers tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer.

NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is in full swing! There have been games all day, but tonight you can catch a few banner first-round games including Connecticut vs. Maryland at 7pm EST and BYU vs. Michigan State or UCLA at 9:30pm EST.

Watch at 7pm EST on CBS

The Masked Singer

Tonight we're getting our first look at the Group B contestants on The Masked Singer. Not only will we get to hear some new singers, we'll also get a look at a new group of costumes.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

American Idol

We’re still in the audition portion of American Idol. Tonight’s show will feature the hopeful contestants final auditions in front of celebrity judges before they move on to Hollywood Week, bringing them one step closer to coming the next American Idol.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Relic

Tonight on a new episode of Relic, Kay learns that her aging and widowed mother, Edna, has vanished, she and her daughter Sam venture to Edna's remote home in search of the truth. .

Watch at 9pm EST on Showtime

My 600lb Life

Tonight we're taking a look at an old episode of My 600lb Life, with new added bonus scenes. Tonight's show follows Irene, who had to move back in with her son because her weight made it unbearable to live on her own.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC