What's on TV for Saturday, March 27

Tonight the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards are on a host of networks, Disney+ is dropping a new special on how Pixar films are made, and FOX is offering you an opportunity to get caught up on The Masked Singer.

52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards

It's time for the NAACP Awards! Tonight the 52nd Annual installment of the awards show airs on CBS. A few winners of the awards have already been announced. Winner include Doja Cat, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and LeBron James, amongst others.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and CMT

American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol has the contestants performing duets. The Hollywood Duets Challenge will end in some hopefuls being eliminated, and others moving one step closer to becoming this year's American Idol.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Masked Singer

If you missed the kick-off to the new season of The Masked Singer a few weeks ago, now's your chance to catch the first episode of the season on repeat. Tonight FOX is re-airing the season 5 premiere where some of this season's fantastic new costumes were revealed.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Insider Pixar: Foundations

How exactly are animated films made using computer graphics? Pixar's creative minds introduce and break down how a movie is made through understandable explanations using metaphors and examples.



Watch anytime on Disney+

Bad Trip

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of Bad Grandpa, two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

Watch anytime on Netflix