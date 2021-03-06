What's on TV for Saturday, March 6

It’s almost time for a brand new season of American Idol, and tonight we’re getting a look at some more of the auditions for this season’s show. Xavier is taking on Marquette in some College Basketball, and Food Network is having a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives marathon.

College Basketball

Tonight Xavier is taking on Marquette in some College Basketball. tonight's game is being played live from the home of Marquette, Fiserv Forum.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX Sports

American Idol

We're gearing up for a new season of American Idol to get underway. Tonight you can catch a 2-hour audition episode with performances from some American Idol hopefuls and potentially an early glimpse at whomever will win the show this year.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Anchorman 2

Looking for a movie to watch tonight? Comedy Central is showing Anchorman 2 tonight which is worth a watch, even if you've already seen it a few times. The sequel to the newsman comedy has Rod Burgundy relocating from San Diego to New York where obviously antics ensue.

Watch at 10pm EST on Comedy Central

Dogwashers

When a narco past his prime refuses to pay a debt to an upstart, only a secret stash of money can save his men. But guess what the gardener just found?

Watch anytime on Netflix

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

The Food Network is having a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives marathon tonight. Travel along with Guy Fieri to have Dungeness crab at a seaside eatery in San Francisco; homemade granola at a Reno cafe; and boiled turkey at a restaurant in Charlotte, amongst other spots around the country.

watch starting at 7pm EST on Food Network