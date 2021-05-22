What's on TV for Saturday, May 22

Tonight the Montreal Canadiens are hitting the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of a North Division first-round series of the Stanley Cup Finals. Prime Video dropped its new seven-part anthology series Solos today, and Fixer Upper is helping some empty nesters decide that have decided to downsize find the perfect home.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

It's time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Tonight the Montreal Canadiens are hitting the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of a North Division first-round series. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Maple Leafs, Scotiabank Arena.

Watch at 7pm EDT on CNBC

NCIS: New Orleans

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans, when a Petty Officer is shot down by a sniper, Pride and NCIS hunt down the killer, only to find that he may not be acting alone.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Wonder Woman 1984

If you haven't managed to catch Wonder Woman 1984 yet, tonight HBO is broadcasting the film. In the movie, Diana must thwart the schemes of two new enemies, media mogul Maxwell Lord and her former friend Barbara Ann Minerva as the threat of the Cold War looms over American soil.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HBO

Solos

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, empty nesters decide to downsize when they embark on a search for the perfect place to relax as they enter retirement.

Watch at 8:40pm EDT on DIY