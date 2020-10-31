What's on TV for Saturday, October 31

Happy Halloween! If you want to celebrate the night you have a number of great options to choose from. The Travel Channel is airing a new episode of Destination Fear with a spooky trip through a bourbon distillery and Netflix has a host of Halloween-themed content available including The movies Rebecca and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Oklahoma is taking Texas State today in some college football. Today's game will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium. Last week Texas Tech defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-27.

Destination Fear

Looking for something spooky to watch? Tonight's Destination Fear takes us on a journey through an old bourbon distillery.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

One Day At Disney - “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

Dana Amendola, VP of Operations at Disney Theatrical Group, restores and preserves history every day at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Once run down after years of neglect, Disney brought the theatre back to life restoring it to its original glory. Explore what it takes to maintain the 100 year old theatre, home to Broadway’s The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin.

Rebecca

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

