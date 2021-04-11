What's on TV for Sunday, April 11

The secret service pushes Beth into a difficult situation tonight on a new episode of Good Girls. You can vote for your personal favorites tonight on American Idol, and Mr. Burns launches a new plant-based burger company tonight on The Simpsons.

American Idol

Tonight on a new episode of American Idol, the Top 16 are revealed and perform in hopes of securing America's vote to the next round.

Watch at 5pm EDT on ABC

Good Girls

Tonight on a new episode of Good Girls, the Secret Service pushes Beth into trouble after an unexpected thing happens. Meanwhile, Ruby catches Stan in a lie and starts to doubt his faithfulness, and Annie volunteers to babysit for Nancy.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

The Simpsons

On a new episode of The Simpsons, Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business and Lisa refuses to believe he's up to no good.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Tina faces a hall-monitor crisis when she falls in love with a new underground trend at Wagstaff that Mr. Frond is trying to squelch.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX