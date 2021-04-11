What's on TV for Sunday, April 11
By Emily Price
your can vote for your faves tonight on American Idol!
The secret service pushes Beth into a difficult situation tonight on a new episode of Good Girls. You can vote for your personal favorites tonight on American Idol, and Mr. Burns launches a new plant-based burger company tonight on The Simpsons.
American Idol
Tonight on a new episode of American Idol, the Top 16 are revealed and perform in hopes of securing America's vote to the next round.
Watch at 5pm EDT on ABC
Good Girls
Tonight on a new episode of Good Girls, the Secret Service pushes Beth into trouble after an unexpected thing happens. Meanwhile, Ruby catches Stan in a lie and starts to doubt his faithfulness, and Annie volunteers to babysit for Nancy.
Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC
The Simpsons
On a new episode of The Simpsons, Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business and Lisa refuses to believe he's up to no good.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
The Rookie
Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money.
Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC
This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Bob's Burgers
On a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Tina faces a hall-monitor crisis when she falls in love with a new underground trend at Wagstaff that Mr. Frond is trying to squelch.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
