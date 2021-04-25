What's on TV for Sunday, April 25

Tonight the Columbus Blue Jackets are hitting the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 90 Day Fiance is checking in with some of the cast members from previous seasons, and Snapped takes a look at what happened when a young Texas father was abducted.

93rd Oscars

It's Oscar time! Tonight the best films of 2020 are honored at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. "Mank" leads with 10 nominations.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Columbus Blue Jackets are hitting the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight's game is being played form the home of the Lightning, Amalie Arena.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC Sports

90 Day Fiance

If you're a fan of 90 Day Fiance, then you don't want to miss tonight's 3-hour special counting down to the new season by catching up with cast members from the previous seasons.

Watch at 8pm EDT on TLC

Snapped

When a young Texas father is abducted without a trace and later found murdered, Titus County investigators follow a leery trail of cell phone records and internet history in a quest to find out what happened.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Oxygen

Wild Mountain Thyme

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with WILD MOUNTAIN THYME. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

Watch anytime on Hulu