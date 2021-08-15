What's on TV for Sunday, August 15

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Summer League game tonight. Nicky and Meg are forced to spend an evening in the real world on Dead Pixels, and the Shahs feel like fish out of water as they spend their last day in the Redwoods on a fly-fishing adventure of a new episode of Shahs of Sunset.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the New York Mets in some baseball. tonight's game is being played from Citi Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

NBA Summer League

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Summer League game. Tonight's game is being played from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ESPN 2

MLS Soccer

Tonight the Portland Timbers are taking on the Seattle Sounders in some soccer. The game is being played from Providence Park.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on FOX Sports

Wellington Paranormal

Tonight on Wellington Paranormal, officers Minogue and O'Leary head for the ocean, joined by Sergeant Maaka, when 10 anglers disappear from around Wellington Harbour in mysterious circumstances.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Dead Pixels

Tonight on Dead Pixels, Nicky and Meg are forced to spend an evening in the real world when an eagerly awaited update to the game takes more than five hours to download.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on the CW

Shahs of Sunset

Tonight on the Shahs of Sunset, the Shahs feel like fish out of water as they spend their last day in the Redwoods on a fly-fishing adventure. MJ and Destiney share a moment acknowledging their growth, while Reza struggles.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo