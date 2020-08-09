What's on TV for Sunday, August 9, 2020

The weekend is almost over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time for you to squeeze in some great television. Shark Week is happening this week, and tonight you can watch Mike Tyson TKO a shark. Yes, you read that right. Mike Tyson vs. Shark, happening tonight on your television.

Golf is back again this afternoon in the form of the PGA Championship, and there are new episodes of a few of your favorite cooking shows tonight to help inspire your next quarantine culinary masterpiece.

🇬🇧For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off

I’m getting both Air Bud and Sharknado vibes from this one. In this totally not fictional show, Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach, a team of researchers return to the last know hunting location for “Air Jaws” were they use drones and underwater cameras to count the number of breaches in order to determine if the shark population is rebounding.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Discovery

PGA Tournament: Final Round

If you didn’t get your fill of golf yesterday, the PGA Championship continues on today for the final round. This year’s tournament is being broadcast from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Watch at 3pm EDT on CBS.

Fridge Wars

Trying to figure out what to make for dinner tonight? Maybe Fridge Wars can help you with a few suggestions. Watch tonight has Shahir Massoud takes on Wallace Wong in a battle to creates some delicious food for some takeout enthusiasts.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on the CW.

Apocalypse Earth

Feel like you've been living in the apocalypse over the past few months? while that might not exactly be true, a new series on the History channel tonight takes a look at something that could potentially cause an actual apocalypse of sorts: volcanos. The series takes a look at some of the world's most notorious volcanos as well as the devastation that they've caused, and the beauty that can sometimes appear after they're gone.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on History.

Chopped

Chopped meets Beat Bobby Flay for this episode. In it, 16 Chopped Champions return to take on Bobby Flay. The winner of each preliminary battle will advance to the finale where they’ll take on Bobby and potentially win $50,000 in the process.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

All you need to know about this Shark Week gem is that Mike Tyson apparently learns how to TKO a shark "in the name of research."

Watch at 9:02pm EDT on Discovery.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Season 2 of The Alienist continues tonight with episode 8. In it, Sara, Moore, and Kreizler struggle with decisions about what they will do in the future, while New York engages in a full-on manhunt for a killer.

Watch at 9:58pm EDT on TNT.