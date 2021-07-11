What's on TV for Sunday, July 11

Tonight on a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Behrad is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday. Big Brother continues tonight with a brand new episode s another vampire murder rocks Oxford, Marcus finds proof of Matthew and Diana's journey to 1590 on A Discovery of Witches.

Big Brother

Big Brother continues tonight with a brand new episode. We'll get to watch the strangers that are living together in the camera-filled house and get an idea of who might walk away with the $500,000 at the end of the three months.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Behrad is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it's really a surprise party.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

A Discovery of Witches

Tonight on a new episode of A Discovery of Witches, as another vampire murder rocks Oxford, Marcus finds proof of Matthew and Diana's journey to 1590. Meanwhile, Gerbert and Knox concoct a scheme, and Sophie goes into labor.

Watch at 8pm EDT on AMC

The Simpsons

Tonight on The Simpsons, At a museum exhibit of Ancient Rome, Marge and Homer get into an argument about Homer's lack of ambition.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Renovation Island

Tonight on Renovation Island, Bryan and Sarah go behind the scenes as they butt heads over priorities. Then, Adam and Bryan race against the clock to pay their power bill.

Watch at 7pm EDT on HGTV

Jackass Shark Week

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Discovery