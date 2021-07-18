What's on TV for Sunday, July 18

Spain is taking on the U.S. in some basketball tonight. Kevin celebrates with two birthday dinners on a new episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself, and the casts from Good Trouble and grown-ish compete to win money for their charity on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Basketball

Tonight Spain is taking on the U.S. in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC Sports

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Boston Red Sox are taking on the New York Yankees in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Yankee's Yankee Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Tonight on a new episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself, Kevin celebrates with two birthday dinners as Allison scrambles. Patty and Tammy go on a date.

Watch at 9pm EDT on AMC

Celebrity Family Feud

Tonight on Celebrity Family Feud, The casts from "Good Trouble" and "grown-ish" compete to win money for their charity.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Shahs of Sunset

Tonight on the Shahs of Sunset, A tumultuous yet heartfelt ending to Friendsgiving offers much food for thought. GG confronts Mike over her concerns about Paulina's shifting loyalties.

Watch at 9:15pm EDT on Bravo

The Chase

Tonight on a new episode of The Chase, Mark "The Beast" Labbett returns as The Chaser as another three contestants face off against him in a race against the clock.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC