What's on TV for Sunday, July 25

The Olympics are continuing tonight with the men's triathlon and the women's team competition in gymnastics. The Tampa Bay Rays are taking on the Cleveland Indians tonight in some baseball, and The Shahs look to move forward as Mike's building project nears completion on a new episode of Shah’s of Sunset.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the men's triathlon (live), the women's team competition in gymnastics, and the finals for the women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m breaststroke, and women's 400m freestyle.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Tampa Bay Rays are taking on the Cleveland Indians tonight in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Progressive Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

Destination Fear

Tonight on a new episode of Destination Fear, the team heads to the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Travel Channel

Animal Kingdom

Tonight on a new episode of Animal Kingdom, J's business secrets come to light as Pope mourns the loss of Smurf. Deran distracts himself from his own loneliness. Craig and Renn struggle to find work-life balance.

Watch at 9pm EDT on TNT

Shahs of Sunset

Tonight on a new episode of the Shah's of Sunset, The Shahs look to move forward as Mike's building project nears completion and Destiny says "Ahloo" to a new clothing and accessories line.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo