What's on TV for Sunday, June 13

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 2021 US Olympic trials continue tonight with more diving finals. Tonight is the Women's 10m platform diving finals. The event will be broadcast live from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Chicago Cubs in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Cubs, Wrigley Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Need some cute pups in your life today? Tonight the day 2 of the annual The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. You can catch 3.5 hours of furball action tonight starting at 7:30pm EDT.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on FOX

United Shades of America

Tonight on a new episode of CNN's United Shades of America, Kamau travels to Dallas, an epicenter of not only shocking statistical deadly violence against the trans community, but also of activism and resilience.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CNN

Fear the Walking Dead

Tonight on a new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

Watch at 9pm EDT on AMC

Batwoman

When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman and Mary find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice has a has a new mission - and gets an unexpected ally to join her.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on the CW

Willy's Wonderland

A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

Watch anytime on Hulu