What's on TV for Sunday, June 27

The 2021 BET Awards are tonight! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with finals of women's gymnastics, and in the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox, Mary Hamilton and Sophie Moore must join forces when Black Mask instigates chaos.

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with finals of women's gymnastics. Tonight's event is being broadcast from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

2021 BET Awards

Tonight's BET Awards '21 celebrates the best of Black culture in music, TV, film, sports and philanthropy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on BET

Wolfgang

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgement from Ma Maison's owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck's new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a "celebrity chef" with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life. From director David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi), and the creators of Chef's Table, WOLFGANG is a candid, inspiring and emotional documentary that follows a legend as he reckons with the price of his dreams.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Batwoman

In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox, Mary Hamilton and Sophie Moore must join forces when Black Mask instigates chaos.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Sex/Life

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Shahs of Sunset

Still reeling from the horrors of Halloween, tonight on Shahs of Sunset, Mike and Destiney lean on their friends for support. Nema and Shervin treat Mike to a guys' night out, while MJ hosts a girls' night-in.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo