What's on TV for Sunday, March 14

The 63rd Annual Grammys are tonight! American Idol is continuing with a new audition episode where you might get a glimpse at someone that might receive a Grammy a few years from now, and there are new episodes of Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and more on tonight as well.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Tonight Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammy's! This years top nominees include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Howard, amongst others.

Watch at 7pm EST on CBS

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Los Angeles Kings are taking on the Colorado Avalanche in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Avalanche, Ball Arena.

Watch at 6pm EST on NBC Sports

American Idol

We're still in the audition portion of this season's American Idol. This week features the final auditions of some of the semi-finalists in front of the celebrity judges before heading to Hollywood Week, where contestants get one step closer to being crowned the next "American Idol."

Watch at 7pm EST on ABC

Good Girls

Good Girls is back! Tonight on a new episode, A huge client approaches Dean to sell his merchandise at Boland's Bubbles, but Beth is hesitant. Stan and Ruby's guilt reaches a breaking point when Sara's donor family returns.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Linda and Tina go to the shoe store and Gene accidentally ends up left home by himself. Meanwhile, Bob, Louise and Teddy go to buy restaurant equipment from a creepy guy.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Family Guy

Tonight on a new episode of Family Guy, Stewie gets a mail order bride from Ukraine and gets a little taste of domestic life. Meanwhile, Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on FOX

Buddy Games

A group of friends reunite to play “The Buddy Games,” a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.

Watch anytime on Hulu