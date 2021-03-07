What's on TV for Sunday, March 7

It’s time for the 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards! Those are airing tonight on the CW. Oprah is sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an exclusive interview tonight on CBS, and there are new episodes of The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers on tonight as well.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

It's been a minute since we've seen a good Oprah interview. Tonight Oprah Winfrey is sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to discuss their recent move to the United States and their hopes for the future.

26th Critics' Choice Awards

The 26th Critics' Choice Awards are tonight! Tonight's show is honoring the finest achievements of 2020 filmmaking. The Awards Show will have Taye Diggs hosting for the third consecutive time.

American Idol

There are even more auditions tonight for American Idol! Tonight's show includes auditions in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California. You can catch performance by hopeful American Idols as well as maybe even see the future winner for the first time!

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Cletus surprisingly becomes a singing sensation, while Homer becomes a new man. Then, Cletus turns on his fans, ruining everything.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Tonight on a new episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Thomas Middleditch plays the game to help raise money for the charity Climate Mobilization Project and nurse DeShaé Alcorn takes her shot at the million-dollar prize.

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight the Belcher family goes on a family trip to the flea market. While there, Bob and Linda are haunted by a lie they told Tina, Gene and Louise about what really happened to their beloved stuffed animal, Wheelie Mammoth.

Proxima

Sarah is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her eight-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship. Matt Dillon also stars.

