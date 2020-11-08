What's on TV for Sunday, November 8

The EMAs are tonight on MTV, and will include performances by Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, YUNGBLUD, and more. Raven-Symone is hosting a brand new episode of Holiday Wars tonight on Food Network, and there’s a new episode of Supermarket Sweep on ABC.



2020 MTV EMAs

Tonight MTV is holding its 2020 EMA Awards. This is the 27th year for the ceremony. This year's edition will be hosted by Little Mix and will feature performances by Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, YUNGBLUD, and more.

Watch at 7pm EST on MTV

Holiday Wars

Raven-Symone is hosting a brand new episode of Holiday Wars tonight. Tonight will have five teams of cake and sugar artists creating “what happens outside of the North Pole when Santa steps in to save the day.” It should be interesting to see what they’re able to create!

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network

Supermarket Sweep

Wednesday, panicked with election anxiety, I watched my first episode of Supermarket Sweep. It’s one of those gameshows where the contestants are way too happy to be there and antics ensue throughout the whole thing, but it’s honestly pretty great. Unlike the dramas I was trying to watch beforehand on Netflix, I was able to pay attention to the whole thing. It’s mindless. It’s fun. If you need something that will allow you to truly escape, I highly recommend giving it a try!

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Simpsons

Season 32 of The Simpsons continues tonight with a new episode, " the 7 Beer Itch." On tonight's episode, Marge and the kids go on a beach vacation. While they're gone, Homer is tempted by a "femme fatale."

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

One Day At Disney — “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

Leslie Evans creatively applies cutting-edge technology to bring Disney theme park stories to life. A life-long Walt Disney World fan, Leslie has always been fascinated by the intersection of creativity and engineering. She uses her diverse background in both Industrial Design and Materials Science Engineering to invent new and innovative guest experiences for Disney parks around the globe.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Our Cartoon President

Now that election day is behind us, Our Cartoon President is rounding the corner for its season 3 finale. Tonight the candidates, supporters, news media, and even Putin wait to see who wins as our next Cartoon President.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on Showtime