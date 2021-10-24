What's on TV for Sunday, Oct. 24
By Emily Price
The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the San Francisco 49ers tonight!
The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the San Francisco 49ers tonight; Gene has a freak-out about growing up on a new episode of Bob's Burgers; and Peter and Quagmire accidentally switch underwear on a new Family Guy.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.
Sunday Night Football
Tonight the Indianapolis Colts are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Levi's Stadium.
Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
MLS Soccer
Tonight Orlando City SC is taking on New England Revolution in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Exploria Stadium.
Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.
NCIS: Los Angeles
Tonight on a new NCIS: Los Angeles, Sam and Kilbride clash when a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride.
Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Bob's Burgers
Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, Gene has a freak-out about growing up and desperately tries to relive his youth. Meanwhile, Linda is tempted to try the fancy new hair salon that opened up next to Bob's Burgers.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
Family Guy
On a new Family Guy tonight, when Peter and Quagmire accidentally switch underwear, they begin to mimic the other's behavior. Meanwhile, Stewie and Doug agree to commit each other's murders.
Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.