What's on TV for Thursday, April 1

Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are back tonight for a special crossover event between the two shows. Manifest makes a return to television tonight, and there are new episodes of Top Chef, B Positive, and more.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks.Tonight's game is being played live from United Center, the home of the Blackhawks.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

On tonight's episodes the squad rallies around Det. Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is back with a new episode tonight. On tonight's episode, the hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Manifest

Manifest returns to television tonight. On the first episode of the new season, Ben heads on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue in hopes of finally unlocking the mystery of Flight 828. Meanwhile, an intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

B Positive

Tonight on a new episode of B Positive, Gina has three days to teach Cannoli the dog new tricks before his owner returns from overseas. Meanwhile, Drew must deal with Maddie growing up.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on CBS

Top Chef

Top Chef returns tonight for a new season. 15 of the country's best chefs are ready to compete in Portland, Oregon. For their first Quickfire Challenge, the cheftestants are immediately thrown into teams.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo