What's on TV for Thursday, August 12

NBA Summer League

Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Summer League game. Tonight's game is being played from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Janice the Feminist Mantis and a rabbit with a little guy complex attacking a water buffalo.

Homeroom

A Sundance Official Selection, Homeroom follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

Making It

When Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house on Making It tonight, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft.

The Outpost

Tonight on The Outpost, Talon and Luna fight to save Zed from unearthly powers. Garret pressures Tobin to betray Falista. Wren and Janzo explore mysteries beneath the Outpost.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Restaurant: Impossible

Tonight on a new episode of Restaurant: Impossible, Robert Irvine travels to Milwaukee, where owner Abel runs Mexican Village, a Tex-Mex restaurant that's drowning in debt and destroying his relationship with his children.

