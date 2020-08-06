What's on TV for Thursday, August 6, 2020

If you’ve been stuck in streaming slump, we’ve found a few great options to help you make it to the end of the week.

At the top of the list is a new HBO original film starring Seth Rogan, who plays an Eastern European immigrant that manages to get preserved in pickle brine for 100 years. If that’s not quite your speed, the season finale of Doom Patrol airs tonight and there’s NBA basketball and MLB baseball to watch.

🇬🇧For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk.

An American Pickle

What happens when you get preserved in pickle brine for 100 years and wake up in 2020? Find out tonight in the HBO Max exclusive film An American Pickle. In the film Seth Rogan stars as an Eastern European immigrant who somehow manages to get preserved in pickle brine in 1920. Sounds crazy, but with the year we’re all having also sounds like a totally normal thing to happen. Rogen plays both the main character and his great grandson in the film.

Watch it on HBO Max anytime.

Doom Patrol

We’ve been on a bit of superhero kick at my house of the past month or so and have been binging Doom Patrol on HBO Max over the past few weeks. If you haven’t given it a try, I highly recommend watching a few of the superpowers freaks misadventures. Tonight is the series 2 finale of the show, so you have two full seasons available for your binging pleasure.

Watch on HBO Max anytime.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Curious how the NBA is doing in its pandemic bubble in Florida? Check in on the fellas from the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks when they go head-to-head on the court at 6:30pm EDT and then stick around to watch the LA Lakers vs. Houston Rockets starting at 9pm EDT.

Watch starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT.

Dr. Pimple Popper

What is it that makes us want to watch pimples being popped on other people's bodies? Tonight Dr. Pimple Popper helps Jen that has growths growing on her ears that are causing pain and vertigo, and Gerald who has a lump on his middle finger, of all places.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on TLC.

Restaurant: Impossible

Restaurants have faced some special challenges over the past few months both in that they had to shut down due to the pandemic and that they had to revamp how they’re handling business going forward thanks to all the new safety precautions in place. Tonight Robert Irvine heads to Titusville, Florida to help the restaurant Lord Have Mercy reopen after a COVID-19 shutdown.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

While you can’t exactly go out to the ballgame right now, you can enjoy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks from the comfort of your own home while you’re watching a game. Today you can catch the Chicago Cubs take on the Kansas City Royals.

Watch at 4:07pm EDT on FOX.

House Hunters

Go home shopping tonight with two engaged college professors in DC. She wants to find a single-family home in the suburbs, but he wants to find a condo downtown where they don’t have to worry about any maintenance. Find out who wins this classic home battle tonight.

Watch at 10.01pm EDT tonight on HGTV.