What's on TV for Thursday, January 14

A new season of Hell’s Kitchen kicks off tonight on FOX. Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher, and Chrissy Metz are spinning the wheel on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and there are new episodes of Mr. Mayor, Superstore, and more on tonight!

NBA Basketball

The Miami Heat are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Tonight’s game will be broadcast from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

There’s Wheel of Fortune, and then there’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Watch tonight as celebrity contests including Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher, and Chrissy Metz spin the wheel and battle it out to see who can answer the puzzle first.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Hell's Kitchen

A new series of Hell’s Kitchen is kicking off tonight. Tonight the chefs are being tasked with creating a shrimp dish worthy of the opening night menu. The winner of tonight’s challenge event received a punishment pass from Chef Ramsay to be able to skip a future punishment.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Mr. Mayor

Ted Dansen’s newest sitcom Mr. Mayor debuted last week and tonight it continues with episode three. On tonight’s episode, Jayden interviews candidates for an opening and Neil gets sidetracked during a town hall.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Superstore

The team deals with systemic racism tonight on Superstore after Cloud 9 decides to change its policy of locking up Black beauty products. Glen attempts to correct things, but as always, manages to do so in perhaps not the best ways.

Watch at 8:30pm on NBC

Search Party

In the new season, Dory is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip, who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host, and Drew is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

Watch anytime on HBO Max