What's on TV for Thursday, January 21

Get ready basketball fans: the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

There are new episodes of B Positive, Hell’s Kitchen, and Star Trek: Discovery on tonight as well and Netflix is dropping the fourth season of Call My Agent!.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from Fiserv Forum. Later at 10pm, the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

B Positive

Tonight on a new episode of B Positive, Gina has to work to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex's engagement.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS

Hell's Kitchen

The chefs are back in the kitchen tonight on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen. Tonight the chefs are tasked with perfectly re-creating Chef Ramsay's take on Caesar salad after watching his demonstration. As an added twist, they have to deliver that salad on a scooter.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Gomorrah

The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Star Trek: Discovery

Tonight on Star Trek: Discovery, Lorca plans to move forward with a coup against the Emperor, propelling Burnham to make a quick decision to save not only herself, but the U.S.S. Discovery.

Watch at 10pm EST on CBS

Call My Agent!: Season 4

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Watch anytime on Netflix